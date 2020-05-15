100-year-old WWII veteran discharged from hospital in Moscow after recovering from COVID19

"Today, on May 15, 2020, a unique patient was discharged from the Sechenov University’s hospital. Boris Novikov, who turned 100 in March 2020, a veteran of World War II, has recovered from the coronavirus infection," it said.

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. A 100-year-old veteran of World War II has survived the coronavirus infection and was released from hospital, the press service of the Sechenov University’s clinic for infectious diseases said on Friday.

According to the press service, the man was taken to hospital with double pneumonia, in condition of moderate gravity, and spent two weeks in the medical institution. Now he will continue treatment at home and will have to be quarantined for two weeks. Medics say it will take several months to cure the remaining minor lung problems.

"Such patients need much more attentions than others. He was lucky to be timely diagnosed and taken to our hospital. Naturally, the patient had concurrent diseases, bearing in mind his age, but he had amazingly strong immunity and stamina for a man of his age. Treatment of such patients is always a kind of challenge and we showed personalized approach to his treatment. Thanks to regular case conference, we chose a proper therapy and took the situation under control. It has helped to avoid serious complications of the coronavirus infection," the press service quoted Sergei Yefetov, head of the hospital’s department for coronavirus patients, as saying.

Another 100-year-old patient, a woman, was discharged from the Brain and Neurotechnologies Center of Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency on May 13 after coronavirus therapy.