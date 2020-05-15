Russia’s COVID-19 recovery rate at 22%

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The number of COVID-19 patients who have recovered in Russia over the past day has grown by 4,696 to 58,226 over the past 24 hours, the anti-viris coordination center told the media on Friday. According to TASS estimates, the recovery rate now stands at 22%.

On Thursday, the center reported 5,527 recoveries. In one day 1,235 recovered in Moscow, 481 in the Moscow Region, 172 in Dagestan, 135 in the Nizhni Novgorod Region, 121 in the Krasnodar Region, 116 in Tatarstan, 113 in the Orenburg Region, 110 in the Penza Region and 106 in St. Petersburg.

Over the past day the virus has killed 113, taking the overall death toll to 2,418: 68 deaths were in Moscow, 13 in the Moscow Region, five in St. Petersburg, three in the Stavropol Region and Nizhni Novgorod Region each, two in the Tula Region, Novosibirsk Region, Ingushetia and Khanty Mansi Region autonomous region each. The Belgorod Region, Ivanovo Region, Kursk Region, Leningrad Region, Saratov Region, Sverdlovsk Region, Chelyabinsk Region, Jewish Autonomous Region, Dagestan, Buryatia, Transbaikal Region, Krasnoyarsk Region and Perm Region saw one death each.