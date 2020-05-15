This week in photos: Military school graduation, lockdown eased, and fireworks over Moscow

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen during a flower laying ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden, Moscow, Russia, May 9 © Alexei Drzuzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

A young girl drinking from a large snifter during a graduation ceremony at the Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School, Ryazan, Russia, May 9 © Alexander Ryumin/TASS

A worker wearing face mask waiting for customers in his bakery, in Pamplona, Spain, May 12. Roughly half of 47 million Spaniards have stepped into a softer version of the country's coronavirus strict confinement and are allowed to socialize, shop in small establishments and enjoy a meal or a coffee in restaurants and bars with outdoor seating © AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos

A cemetery worker walks near newly dug graves at Tijuana Municipal Cemetery 13 amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Tijuana, Mexico, May 11 © Mario Tama/Getty Images

The body of a Muslim man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen near the grave before the burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, May 11 © REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A lion cub seen in an enclosure at a safari zoo in Nadezhdinsky District, Primorye Territory, Russia, May 14 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

People walking through a disinfection tunnel in Daule, in the province of Guayas, Ecuador, May 12 © EPA-EFE/Marcos Pin

Employees leaving the Contaminated Zone of the Federal Clinical Center of Higher Medical Technologies (Clinical Hospital 119) of the Russian Federal Medical Biological Agency (FMBA) that treats COVID-19 patients, patients with suspected coronavirus and patients with viral community-acquired pneumonia, Khimki, Russia, May 12 © Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Members of the White House Military Office cleaning a stair for Air Force One ahead of the arrival of President Donald Trump at Lehigh Valley International Airport, in Allentown, USA, May 14 © AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Siniy Platochek [A Blue Handkerchief] folk ensemble gives a concert outside Novosibirsk's House of War Veterans to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, Novosibirsk, Russia, May 9 © Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

Trapeze artists performing during a presentation without an audience of the Mexico's Hermanos Gasca Circus, in Bogota, Colombia, May 10. The circus world lives its worst days, but Hermanos Gasca, stranded in Bogota for almost two months due to the confinement against the coronavirus, refuses to lower the curtain and trusts that sooner rather than later the public will return to give life to the show © EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro attends journalists during a press conference from a ramp of the Palacio do Planalto, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12. The defense of the former Minister of Justice of Brazil Sergio Moro demanded that a video be released in which it would be proven that President Jair Bolsonaro tried to 'interfere' politically and illegally in the Federal Police © EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Monkeys eat puffed rice distributed under the initiative of a social activist near a Hindu temple during nationwide lockdown in Gauhati, India, May 9. The initiative began after devotees, who used to feed the animals, stopped visiting the temple after the lockdown © AP Photo/Anupam Nath

Mil Mi-8AMTSh helicopters flying over Moscow during a Victory Day air show marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, Moscow, Russia, May 9 © Sergei Bobylev/TASS