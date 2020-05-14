Moscow meets watchdog’s criteria for first stage of restrictions withdrawal — TASS

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Moscow meets all mandatory criteria put forth by the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor), which allows the region to proceed to the first stage of softening of restrictions imposed over the coronavirus infection, TASS calculations, based on official data and statements on incidence, testing coverage and bed occupation, indicate.
Russia ready to help Venezuela investigate mercenaries’ incursion — Lavrov
On May 3, the Venezuelan authorities reported that they had foiled an incursion by a group of mercenaries from Colombia who plotted to stage a coup in the country and assassinate President Nicolas Maduro
Putin: Russia’s non-working holiday will end May 12, mass events won't resume yet
Lifting restrictive measures amid the coronavirus pandemic cannot be instantaneous, it should be carried out carefully, he stressed
Russian Black Sea Fleet warship repels enemy air attack in Mediterranean drills
The Black Sea Fleet’s missile corvette Orekhovo-Zuyevo has been performing assigned missions within the Russian Navy’s permanent Mediterranean taskforce since April this year
Plane that landed in Moscow due to Turkey’s actions eventually delivers aid to Cyprus
The decision to change the plane’s course has been made, considering that the aircraft does not have enough fuel to bypass the Turkish airspace
Moscow: Western media spread fake news of Russia's COVID mortality to distract public
The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the two newspapers had published similar articles simultaneously and both had failed to present Russia’s position
Unemployment in Russia doubles
Since March 1, 2020, 1,654 mln Russian nationals applied to employment services either looking for a job or to receive a relevant allowance, according to the deputy prime minister
Kremlin spokesman Peskov confirms he has contracted COVID-19
Peskov says he saw Putin in person over a month ago
US knocks on a closed door seeking to extend Iran arms embargo - Russia’s UN envoy
The New York Times reported that Washington sought "to pressure the United Nations Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Tehran or see far more stringent sanctions reimposed on the country"
New aircraft leasing support program to be launched — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested shifting government procurements of aviation equipment to earlier dates to provide domestic enterprises with work load
Kremlin spokesman hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia
Peskov declined to discuss his treatment regimen
Russian lawmaker expects explanation following Financial Times article on COVID death toll
The Financial Times newspaper reported earlier that Russia’s actual coronavirus death toll is 70% higher than official statistics
Russian figure skater Trusova says parted with Coach Tutberidze due to personal reasons
She decided to join the team of two-time Olympic Champion Evgeni Plushenko
German regulator to decide by May 24 if Nord Stream 2 should comply with EU Gas Directive
In January, the Federal Network Agency of Germany accepted applications to remove the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines from the updated EU Gas Directive
Russia’s advanced nuclear-powered sub enters final stage of sea trials
The trials will last several days first in the surfaced and then in the submerged position, according to the Northern Fleet’s press office
Coronavirus spread coefficient in Moscow lower than one for three days running
The number of COVID-19 cases in Moscow has risen by 4,703 over the past day
Humans need principally new engines for fast-speed space flights — Roscosmos
The current technology level does not allow Earthlings to make interstellar journeys: the maximum speeds available today make a thousandth of a percent of the speed of light, according to the official
US refusal to ensure transparency of lab activities raises questions — Lavrov
For about 20 years Washington has been balking at the idea of a protocol to establish a mechanism to verify and check parties' compliance with their commitment not to create biological weapons, Russia's top diplomat recalled
First vaccines against coronavirus may appear in Russia in late July
A total of 242,271 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Roscosmos says Mars most preferable planet for future colonization
However, human beings most likely not with the current genotypes will be able to become Mars colonizers arriving from Earth in the distant future, Roscosmos' Executive Director for Long-Term Programs and Science Alexander Bloshenko said
All top cyber villains speak Russian, says computer anti-virus guru
Russia trains the best programmers in the world, and, as a consequence, the world’s best hackers often speak Russian, the founder and CEO of the Russian antivirus software provider Kaspersky Lab said in an interview with TASS
Press review: Syrian MP castigates Kremlin and US strangles Russian cryptocurrency project
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, May 13
Kim Jong-Un congratulates Vladimir Putin on 75th anniversary of Victory
The North Korean leader emphasized that the heroic deeds and achievements of the Russian people will be eternal in the memory of people of all countries
Vaccination against coronavirus in Russia may follow military scenario, scientist says
It will be used only in relation to those who work in infection-affected areas
Kabul’s offensive against Taliban to stall peace process — Russian diplomat
On Monday, Afghan authorities announced the suspension of the release of Taliban supporters due to the delay in handing over captured Afghan troops to the government in Kabul
Russia completes upgrade of testing ground for advanced weaponry’s trials
The proving ground’s measuring compound will be switched to the automatic mode of operation to minimize personnel’s participation, according to the Defense Ministry's press service
Russia tests new hypersonic missile designed for Tu-22M3M strategic bomber - source
This missile does not belong to the line of X-32 missiles
Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier planned for sea trials in fall 2022
The shipyard has posted a contract on painting the carrier’s outer surface before September 1, 2022; applications are open until May 20
US already helping Russia to fight coronavirus — top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov emphasized that there is a lot of talk in the EU about alleged reproaches from outside the union that it is incapable of handling the coronavirus pandemic
US embassy apologizes for saying Auschwitz death camp was liberated by Americans
On Tuesday, the Russian embassy in US responded to the original tweet claiming that it was Americans who liberated the camp, slamming it as "shameful WWII history rewriting"
Press review: Putin’s pandemic economic rescue package and China’s possible dollar dump
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, May 12
US using pandemic to impose its vision of world order — Russian top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov noted that the US increases pressure on the countries who lead an independent foreign policy as well as criticizes the World Health Organization
Expert sees possibility of second, third coronavirus wave in Russia
At the same time, the expert does not expect the upcoming surges to be that steep
Russia ready for dialogue with US on historical memory — top diplomat
In his speech at the ceremony of opening the fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem in January this year, US Vice President Mike Pence did not mention the Soviet Union a single time, the Russian foreign minister recalled
Hot weather does not kill COVID-19, may facilitate its spread, scientist says
The scientist added that when it is hot people tend to go out and contact each other more often, which poses an additional risk factor
Roscosmos says signed contract with NASA on Soyuz seat for US astronaut
The Soyuz spaceship will be launched to the ISS in the autumn
Russia reports less than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time since May 2
The daily growth in cases has dropped from 4.3% to a record low of 4.1%
Russia’s US envoy slams Ukrainian message to veterans as cynical
The Ukrainian military attache emphasized the need to "defend Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty from Russia’s aggression"
Cyprus-bound plane from China sets course for Moscow over Turkey’s actions
The plane was to deliver face masks, shoe covers, disposable surgical suits and other protective clothing weighing a total of 36 tonnes, according to official data
Ministry greenlights opening of first car bridge between Russia and China
The bridge will be open after the coronavirus-related restrictions are withdrawn
How to preserve Russia’s endangered species of northern deer
Most populations suffer from poachers and predators, from the changing climate and degrading pastures
Russia reports 10,028 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours
The daily increase in cases has gone down to 4.3%
