Russian culture minister returns to work after recovering from coronavirus

"Doctors released me and I have returned to work," she said, adding: "I feel well." "Fortunately, I had a mild form of the disease," she noted.

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova has returned to work after recovering from the coronavirus, as she herself told TASS on Thursday.

The culture minister received treatment at home. "It was more difficult to work under quarantine but I maintained contact with all of the ministry’s departments and the expert community," Lyubimova pointed out.

Media reports said on May 6 that Lyubimova had tested positive for the coronavirus. She began to work from home, holding video conferences and taking part in online meetings and talks.

As far as Russia’s top officials are concerned, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov and Construction Minister Vladimir Yakushev also contracted the virus. Mishustin and Peskov remain hospitalized, while Yakushev has been discharged from the hospital and sent home for further treatment.

Coronavirus situation

To date, a total of 252,245 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 53,530 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,305 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.