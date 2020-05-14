Over 800 coronavirus patients being treated in Moscow’s Filatov Hospital

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. A total of 1,351 people, including 803 coronavirus patients, are being treated in Moscow’s Filatov Hospital, the facility’s Chief Physician Valery Vechorko wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

"We are treating 803 confirmed coronavirus patients, including 114 pregnant women and new mothers," he said. According to Vechorko, 1,284 patients are diagnosed with viral community-acquired pneumonia. As many as 162 people are in intensive care and 54 are hooked up to ventilators. A total of 165 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours and 175 were admitted to the hospital. Moscow has so far recorded 130,716 coronavirus cases, 23,327 patients have recovered.

Besides, a total of 612 people, including 219 coronavirus patients, are being treated in Moscow’s Infectious Disease Hospital No. 2, the facility’s Chief Physician Svetlana Krasnova said. Eighteen people are in intensive care and ten are hooked up to ventilators. "As many as 53 people, including 41 coronavirus patients, were admitted in the past 24 hours, and 61, including 26 coronavirus patients, were discharged," Krasnova wrote on Facebook.

According to Chief Physician at the Kommunarka Hospital Denis Protsenko, 298 people are being treated at the facility. A total of 297 patients are diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia and 174 have the coronavirus, Protsenko added. He also said that 50 patients were in intensive care and 24 were placed on ventilators.

Coronavirus situation