Another 1,821 coronavirus patients discharged from Moscow’s hospitals

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The number of people in Moscow who have recovered from the coronavirus has reached 23,327, with 1,821 patients discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours, Moscow Deputy Mayor for Social Development Issues Anastasia Rakova said.

The deputy mayor added that doctors prescribed treatment depending on symptoms and the results of molecular genetic testing. According to Rakova, additional tests are conducted to confirm recoveries. Patients who need to remain under medical surveillance receive the necessary recommendations before leaving the hospital.