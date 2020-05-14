About 10 Russian schoolchildren expected to return aboard Thursday’s flight from New York

NEW YORK, May 14. /TASS/. At least ten Russian schoolchildren are expected to return to their home country aboard a special Aeroflot flight from New York to Moscow on Thursday, President of the Russian Youth of America organization Igor Kochan told TASS.

According to information, posted on the website of the JFK airport, the Aeroflot plane is scheduled to take off at 19:20 local time (02:20 Friday Moscow time). Estimated time of arrival to Moscow is 11:45 local time.

The Russian Embassy in the US earlier said that only residents of Moscow, the surrounding Moscow Region, several Central Russian regions (namely Vladimir, Ivanovo, Kaluga, Ryazan, Tver, Tula, Yaroslavl, Oryol, Lipetsk, Tambov, Voronezh, Kursk, Nizhny Novgorod) and some of western and northwestern Russian regions (Leningrad Region, Kostroma, Penza, Smolensk, Bryansk, Novgorod, Vologda and Pskov) will be allowed to register for the flight.

The Russian Embassy in the US has repeatedly expressed its gratitude to the Russian Youth of America organization for "timely aid to citizens of Russia, who found themselves in a difficult situation" in the United States. This organizations helped Russians, including schoolchildren, to get to the airport in time and provided them with accommodation and basic necessities.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on April 29 that the Russian Foreign Ministry managed to establish the whereabouts of the majority of Russian schoolchildren, who went to study in the United States under various educational programs.

On April 23 she said the US was reluctant in helping Moscow find its school students who were stuck in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic and related travel restrictions. Zakharova said that the ministry would draw conclusions from the inadequate help of the US authorities in locating the Russian schoolchildren. In her words, American officials are distancing themselves from resolving this problem, turning a blind eye to the appeals of the Russian embassy.