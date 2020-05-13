Patients who have light coronavirus infection may not develop immunity, says expert

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. According to some findings only those patients who experience medium or grave forms of the coronavirus infection develop immunity, but this still requires further confirmation, the Health Ministry’s chief epidemiologist, Nikolai Briko, said on Wednesday.
"There is a certain viewpoint shared by some researchers, that patients who have light forms of the disease, or symptomless patients do not develop immunity against the novel coronavirus. Long immunity emerges only after medium and grave forms of the disease. How true is that remains to be seen," Briko said on the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel.
Earlier, chief of the consumer rights watchdog Anna Popova said that immunity against the coronavirus was formed but it remained unclear for how long it would last.
To date, a total of 242,271 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 48,003 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,212 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.