CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Patients who have light coronavirus infection may not develop immunity, says expert

Earlier, chief of the consumer rights watchdog Anna Popova said that immunity against the coronavirus was formed but it remained unclear for how long it would last

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. According to some findings only those patients who experience medium or grave forms of the coronavirus infection develop immunity, but this still requires further confirmation, the Health Ministry’s chief epidemiologist, Nikolai Briko, said on Wednesday.

"There is a certain viewpoint shared by some researchers, that patients who have light forms of the disease, or symptomless patients do not develop immunity against the novel coronavirus. Long immunity emerges only after medium and grave forms of the disease. How true is that remains to be seen," Briko said on the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel.

Moscow: Western media spread fake news of Russia's COVID mortality to distract public

To date, a total of 242,271 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 48,003 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,212 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Coronavirus infection decline to last longer than growth, says expert
He stressed the need for strictly observing the restrictions imposed in response to the coronavirus infection
Coronavirus vaccine testing in Japan may start in July - Prime Minister
On May 5, the NHK channel reported the Japanese authorities were to allocate more than $800 mln to develop the vaccine
Kremlin spokesman Peskov confirms he has contracted COVID-19
Peskov says he saw Putin in person over a month ago
Russian figure skater Trusova says parted with Coach Tutberidze due to personal reasons
She decided to join the team of two-time Olympic Champion Evgeni Plushenko
US embassy apologizes for saying Auschwitz death camp was liberated by Americans
On Tuesday, the Russian embassy in US responded to the original tweet claiming that it was Americans who liberated the camp, slamming it as "shameful WWII history rewriting"
Press review: Syrian MP castigates Kremlin and US strangles Russian cryptocurrency project
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, May 13
Putin: Russia’s non-working holiday will end May 12, mass events won't resume yet
Lifting restrictive measures amid the coronavirus pandemic cannot be instantaneous, it should be carried out carefully, he stressed
Russian airlines to tighten verification of residence when boarding export flights
It is noted that "before issuing a boarding pass, airline employees will strictly check documents confirming passengers’ residence in the region"
Ministry greenlights opening of first car bridge between Russia and China
The bridge will be open after the coronavirus-related restrictions are withdrawn
Billionaire Bosov commits suicide
Investigators are currently ascertaining the circumstances of the billionaire’s suicide, a source in law enforcement agencies told TASS
Russia tests new hypersonic missile designed for Tu-22M3M strategic bomber - source
This missile does not belong to the line of X-32 missiles
Russia ready for dialogue with US on historical memory — top diplomat
In his speech at the ceremony of opening the fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem in January this year, US Vice President Mike Pence did not mention the Soviet Union a single time, the Russian foreign minister recalled
US moon resource mining draft agreement requires analysis — Kremlin
Earlier, Reuters reported that the US administration was preparing a project of a new international agreement on resource mining on the moon, planning to involve a number of partner states
Hot weather does not kill COVID-19, may facilitate its spread, scientist says
The scientist added that when it is hot people tend to go out and contact each other more often, which poses an additional risk factor
Kim Jong-Un congratulates Vladimir Putin on 75th anniversary of Victory
The North Korean leader emphasized that the heroic deeds and achievements of the Russian people will be eternal in the memory of people of all countries
Elon Musk will need more than 10,000 missiles to nuke Mars — Roscosmos
Earlier, Musk proposed an ambitious idea to terraform Mars by bombarding the planet’s poles with a large number of nuclear weapons
Russia climbs to third spot in global coronavirus cases ranking
Russia has confirmed a total of 221,344 COVID-19 cases
Russian lawmaker expects explanation following Financial Times article on COVID death toll
The Financial Times newspaper reported earlier that Russia’s actual coronavirus death toll is 70% higher than official statistics
Russia ready to help Venezuela investigate mercenaries’ incursion — Lavrov
On May 3, the Venezuelan authorities reported that they had foiled an incursion by a group of mercenaries from Colombia who plotted to stage a coup in the country and assassinate President Nicolas Maduro
Russia’s figure skating teen prodigy Trusova may part with famous coach Tutberidze
Russian web portal Sport24 reported earlier this month that 15-year-old Trusova decided to part with her renowned figure skating coach Eteri Tutberidze and joined the coaching team of Evgeni Plushenko
Roscosmos says signed contract with NASA on Soyuz seat for US astronaut
The Soyuz spaceship will be launched to the ISS in the autumn
Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 221,000
2,009 people have died
Russia reports 10,028 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours
The daily increase in cases has gone down to 4.3%
Unemployment in Russia doubles
Since March 1, 2020, 1,654 mln Russian nationals applied to employment services either looking for a job or to receive a relevant allowance, according to the deputy prime minister
Russian Black Sea Fleet warship repels enemy air attack in Mediterranean drills
The Black Sea Fleet’s missile corvette Orekhovo-Zuyevo has been performing assigned missions within the Russian Navy’s permanent Mediterranean taskforce since April this year
Roscosmos says Mars most preferable planet for future colonization
However, human beings most likely not with the current genotypes will be able to become Mars colonizers arriving from Earth in the distant future, Roscosmos' Executive Director for Long-Term Programs and Science Alexander Bloshenko said
Russia to go ahead with plans for strengthening army under any circumstances - Putin
Putin stressed the need for enhancing the intensity of combat training and for practicing new methods of cooperation by troops during snap checks with the use of the most advanced technologies
Five people killed in fire in intensive care unit at St. Petersburg hospital
The fire may have been caused due to one of the ventilation machines short circuiting
11 people injured in grenade explosion in the Stavropol Region - source
18 people celebrated a birthday, their neighbor threw a grenade, the Emergency Services said
Russia moves up to second place in COVID-19 cases
Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 10,899 over the past day
Patriotism is Russia’s national idea, says Putin
According to Russian President, "patriotism means devoting oneself to the development of the country, its progress"
Coronavirus becomes avirulent when air temperature is above 30 Celsius — sanitary watchdog
Low humidity and sunrays lead to the destruction of the virus, according to the watchdog
Putin says Russia’s combat aircraft outshine foreign rivals
Russia is capable of producing the whole range of military and civil aircraft and helicopters, Putin said
Whipping up tensions between Russia and Czech Republic harms dialogue - official
According to the official, the Czech authorities have slapped unfounded accusations against a staff member of the Russian federal agency in Prague
US using pandemic to impose its vision of world order — Russian top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov noted that the US increases pressure on the countries who lead an independent foreign policy as well as criticizes the World Health Organization
Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier planned for sea trials in fall 2022
The shipyard has posted a contract on painting the carrier’s outer surface before September 1, 2022; applications are open until May 20
US builds nuclear shield to deliver surprise nuclear strike on Russia — General Staff
The general warned Washington seeks to gain the potential to deliver such a strike without a response against any undesirable country
First vaccines against coronavirus may appear in Russia in late July
A total of 242,271 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
How to preserve Russia’s endangered species of northern deer
Most populations suffer from poachers and predators, from the changing climate and degrading pastures
Russia’s US envoy slams Ukrainian message to veterans as cynical
The Ukrainian military attache emphasized the need to "defend Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty from Russia’s aggression"
Russia’s FSB thwarts terrorist attack in Tver region
The police seized "diaries with information on his criminal plot"
Putin makes decision on new package of measures to support citizens and economy
Russian President added that the restrictive measures affected many sectors of the economy
Extraterrestrial civilizations’ signals may be imperceptible for Earthlings — scientist
One cannot be sure that the Universe is definitely ‘silent,’ although no artificial signals from it are registered today, according to Roscosmos executive director
US knocks on a closed door seeking to extend Iran arms embargo - Russia’s UN envoy
The New York Times reported that Washington sought "to pressure the United Nations Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Tehran or see far more stringent sanctions reimposed on the country"
Putin to deliver address to nation on Monday, Kremlin says
The president will focus on the social and epidemiological situation in the country and new measures of supporting citizens and national economy
Seventh plane with Russian military returns after anti-coronavirus mission in Italy
All servicemen will undergo compulsory sanitary and epidemiological measures
Press review: Putin’s pandemic economic rescue package and China’s possible dollar dump
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, May 12
Cyprus-bound plane from China sets course for Moscow over Turkey’s actions
The plane was to deliver face masks, shoe covers, disposable surgical suits and other protective clothing weighing a total of 36 tonnes, according to official data
Russia may have reached coronavirus plateau - WHO representative
Cases of infection continue to be appear, but their growth has stabilized, Melita Vujnovic said
Roscosmos confirms destruction of Russian Fregat upper stage’s tank in space
The upper stage was used to place into orbit Spektr-P scientific satellite in 2011
German regulator to decide by May 24 if Nord Stream 2 should comply with EU Gas Directive
In January, the Federal Network Agency of Germany accepted applications to remove the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines from the updated EU Gas Directive
