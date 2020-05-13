Patients who have light coronavirus infection may not develop immunity, says expert

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. According to some findings only those patients who experience medium or grave forms of the coronavirus infection develop immunity, but this still requires further confirmation, the Health Ministry’s chief epidemiologist, Nikolai Briko, said on Wednesday.

"There is a certain viewpoint shared by some researchers, that patients who have light forms of the disease, or symptomless patients do not develop immunity against the novel coronavirus. Long immunity emerges only after medium and grave forms of the disease. How true is that remains to be seen," Briko said on the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel.