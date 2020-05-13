Russia is in the middle of the epidemic process, says analyst

"Given the current trend, we are approximately in the middle," he said. "It is very important that this is a protracted process. In other words, the unprecedented measures the Russian government and the consumer rights watchdog took at the early stages postponed the beginning of the epidemic and force it to follow a smooth curve, thus easing the pressure on our health service system."

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Virologist Mikhail Shchelkanov, who is in charge of the micro-organisms ecology laboratory at the Far Eastern Federal University, believes that Russia is apparently in the middle of what is going to be a prolonged and continuing epidemiological process.

Shchelkanov hopes that by next summer Russia will manage to put the coronavirus infection under control. He drew a parallel with the swine flu fever of 2009, adding that the novel coronavirus "might become an ordinary ARI component, incidentally, alongside the other coronaviruses that we have long lived with and that have never posed any special epidemic risks."

According to the latest statistics, over 4,355,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 293,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,610,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 242,271 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 48,003 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,212 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.