Moscow reports 1,864 more coronavirus recoveries

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Moscow doctors have completed treatment of 1,864 more patients from coronavirus, Moscow Deputy Mayor for social development issues Anastasia Rakova said Wednesday.

"In the past 24 hours, 1,864 more people recovered after completing the course of treatment. Overall, the number of people who recovered from the infection rose to 21,506," she announced.

The deputy mayor added that doctors prescribes treatment in each specific case depending on the symptoms and severity of disease in accordance with Russian and international recommendations. She particularly stressed that people should not self-medicate.

According to the latest statistics, over 4 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 287,000 deaths have been reported. To date, a total of 232,243 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 43,512 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,116 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.