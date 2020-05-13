{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Watchdog says 259,000 people remain under medical surveillance in Russia

More than 5.9 million coronavirus tests have been conducted throughout the country

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. A total of 259,000 people remain under medical surveillance in Russia due to being suspected of having contracted the novel coronavirus, the press service of Russia’s consumer protection watchdog reported on Wednesday.

Russia moves up to second place in COVID-19 cases

"[A total of] 259,000 people remain under medical surveillance in Russia," the press service said.

According to the watchdog, more than 5.9 million coronavirus tests have been conducted throughout the country, with 177,000 tests conducted over the past 24 hours.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

Another 163 COVID-19 patients recover in Moscow Region
The total number of patients who had recovered from the disease had reached 1,745
Communications Ministry publishes preliminary export flight schedule until May 22
On March 27, due to the coronavirus pandemic Russia completely closed regular and charter international flights, only special flights to return passengers home are carried out
Turkey activates certain elements of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems
The process of deploying S-400s continues, according to the head of Turkey’s Defense Industry
Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 221,000
2,009 people have died
Ministry greenlights opening of first car bridge between Russia and China
The bridge will be open after the coronavirus-related restrictions are withdrawn
Putin to hold meeting on coronavirus spread on May 11
Russian President will discuss the possibility of extending non-working days
US embassy apologizes for saying Auschwitz death camp was liberated by Americans
On Tuesday, the Russian embassy in US responded to the original tweet claiming that it was Americans who liberated the camp, slamming it as "shameful WWII history rewriting"
Kim Jong-Un congratulates Vladimir Putin on 75th anniversary of Victory
The North Korean leader emphasized that the heroic deeds and achievements of the Russian people will be eternal in the memory of people of all countries
11 people injured in grenade explosion in the Stavropol Region - source
18 people celebrated a birthday, their neighbor threw a grenade, the Emergency Services said
Unemployment in Russia doubles
Since March 1, 2020, 1,654 mln Russian nationals applied to employment services either looking for a job or to receive a relevant allowance, according to the deputy prime minister
US builds nuclear shield to deliver surprise nuclear strike on Russia — General Staff
The general warned Washington seeks to gain the potential to deliver such a strike without a response against any undesirable country
Putin: Russia’s non-working holiday will end May 12, mass events won't resume yet
Lifting restrictive measures amid the coronavirus pandemic cannot be instantaneous, it should be carried out carefully, he stressed
Elon Musk will need more than 10,000 missiles to nuke Mars — Roscosmos
Earlier, Musk proposed an ambitious idea to terraform Mars by bombarding the planet’s poles with a large number of nuclear weapons
Press review: Kiev hatches plot to subvert Donbass talks and EU ties with Balkans in peril
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, May 8
Global COVID-19 case fatality rate spikes 3.5-fold — official
As of May 10, it amounted to 6.8%
Russia to go ahead with plans for strengthening army under any circumstances - Putin
Putin stressed the need for enhancing the intensity of combat training and for practicing new methods of cooperation by troops during snap checks with the use of the most advanced technologies
Billionaire Bosov commits suicide
Investigators are currently ascertaining the circumstances of the billionaire’s suicide, a source in law enforcement agencies told TASS
Russian lawmaker expects explanation following Financial Times article on COVID death toll
The Financial Times newspaper reported earlier that Russia’s actual coronavirus death toll is 70% higher than official statistics
Russia moves up to second place in COVID-19 cases
Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 10,899 over the past day
Putin makes decision on new package of measures to support citizens and economy
Russian President added that the restrictive measures affected many sectors of the economy
Russia climbs to third spot in global coronavirus cases ranking
Russia has confirmed a total of 221,344 COVID-19 cases
US already helping Russia to fight coronavirus — top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov emphasized that there is a lot of talk in the EU about alleged reproaches from outside the union that it is incapable of handling the coronavirus pandemic
Russian Black Sea Fleet warship repels enemy air attack in Mediterranean drills
The Black Sea Fleet’s missile corvette Orekhovo-Zuyevo has been performing assigned missions within the Russian Navy’s permanent Mediterranean taskforce since April this year
Russia’s FSB thwarts terrorist attack in Tver region
The police seized "diaries with information on his criminal plot"
Extraterrestrial civilizations’ signals may be imperceptible for Earthlings — scientist
One cannot be sure that the Universe is definitely ‘silent,’ although no artificial signals from it are registered today, according to Roscosmos executive director
US moon resource mining draft agreement requires analysis — Kremlin
Earlier, Reuters reported that the US administration was preparing a project of a new international agreement on resource mining on the moon, planning to involve a number of partner states
Russia ready for dialogue with US on historical memory — top diplomat
In his speech at the ceremony of opening the fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem in January this year, US Vice President Mike Pence did not mention the Soviet Union a single time, the Russian foreign minister recalled
Coronavirus vaccine testing in Japan may start in July - Prime Minister
On May 5, the NHK channel reported the Japanese authorities were to allocate more than $800 mln to develop the vaccine
China ready to safeguard results of WWII together with Russia, says Chinese leader
Xi Jinping has held a telephone talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian airlines to tighten verification of residence when boarding export flights
It is noted that "before issuing a boarding pass, airline employees will strictly check documents confirming passengers’ residence in the region"
Russia tests new hypersonic missile designed for Tu-22M3M strategic bomber - source
This missile does not belong to the line of X-32 missiles
Roscosmos confirms destruction of Russian Fregat upper stage’s tank in space
The upper stage was used to place into orbit Spektr-P scientific satellite in 2011
Russia may have reached coronavirus plateau - WHO representative
Cases of infection continue to be appear, but their growth has stabilized, Melita Vujnovic said
Whipping up tensions between Russia and Czech Republic harms dialogue - official
According to the official, the Czech authorities have slapped unfounded accusations against a staff member of the Russian federal agency in Prague
German regulator to decide by May 24 if Nord Stream 2 should comply with EU Gas Directive
In January, the Federal Network Agency of Germany accepted applications to remove the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines from the updated EU Gas Directive
Five people killed in fire in intensive care unit at St. Petersburg hospital
The fire may have been caused due to one of the ventilation machines short circuiting
Russia ready to help Venezuela investigate mercenaries’ incursion — Lavrov
On May 3, the Venezuelan authorities reported that they had foiled an incursion by a group of mercenaries from Colombia who plotted to stage a coup in the country and assassinate President Nicolas Maduro
Press review: Putin’s pandemic economic rescue package and China’s possible dollar dump
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, May 12
Russia’s figure skating teen prodigy Trusova may part with famous coach Tutberidze
Russian web portal Sport24 reported earlier this month that 15-year-old Trusova decided to part with her renowned figure skating coach Eteri Tutberidze and joined the coaching team of Evgeni Plushenko
Patriotism is Russia’s national idea, says Putin
According to Russian President, "patriotism means devoting oneself to the development of the country, its progress"
Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier planned for sea trials in fall 2022
The shipyard has posted a contract on painting the carrier’s outer surface before September 1, 2022; applications are open until May 20
Roscosmos says Mars most preferable planet for future colonization
However, human beings most likely not with the current genotypes will be able to become Mars colonizers arriving from Earth in the distant future, Roscosmos' Executive Director for Long-Term Programs and Science Alexander Bloshenko said
Russia to float out new sub to carry Poseidon nuke drone in late June — source
The first basic carrier of Poseidon drones, a Project 09852 special-purpose nuclear sub, the Belgorod, was floated out on April 23, 2019
Coronavirus becomes avirulent when air temperature is above 30 Celsius — sanitary watchdog
Low humidity and sunrays lead to the destruction of the virus, according to the watchdog
Russian shipbuilders to flout out latest frigate armed with Kalibr cruise missiles
This may take place in May, considering the epidemiological situation
Putin to deliver address to nation on Monday, Kremlin says
The president will focus on the social and epidemiological situation in the country and new measures of supporting citizens and national economy
Roscosmos says signed contract with NASA on Soyuz seat for US astronaut
The Soyuz spaceship will be launched to the ISS in the autumn
Russian government to prepare economic recovery plan by June 1
At a meeting with regional leaders on April 28, Vladimir Putin announced the decision to extend the period of non-working days in the country until May 11
Russian figure skater Trusova says parted with Coach Tutberidze due to personal reasons
She decided to join the team of two-time Olympic Champion Evgeni Plushenko
Japanese press' reports on Brezhnev's ‘statements’ on Kuril Islands are bogus - ministry
Authors of these reports indulge in wishful thinking to strengthen their position in the negotiations on a peace treaty, the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Kremlin spokesman Peskov confirms he has contracted COVID-19
Peskov says he saw Putin in person over a month ago
