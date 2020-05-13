Number of COVID-19 patients in Russia’s Far East exceeds 1,000

VLADIVOSTOK, May 13. /TASS/. The number of patients with confirmed COVID-19 in the Primorsky Region, in Russia’s Far East, has risen by 52 over the past day to 1,007, the regional government’s press service reported on Wednesday.

"As of May 13, the number of those infected with the coronavirus in the Primorsky Region exceeded 1,000. Over the past day, the number of patients with COVID-19 has risen by 52. The regional crisis center reported that since the start of the epidemic some 1,007 residents of the region have been diagnosed with the coronavirus," the statement said.

Some fourteen patients in infectious disease hospitals remain in grave condition and they have been connected to lung ventilators. Forty-three patients are in serious condition, and 19 of them have complications related to the coronavirus.

Over the past day 28 people have been discharged from hospitals after successful treatment. The total number of coronavirus patients who recovered is estimated at 268.

Wearing face masks is compulsory in the region and self-isolation measures have been extended until June 1. A number of enterprises continue working in the region. Authorities in Nakhodka, which has reported the biggest number of COVID-19 cases, have introduced restrictions on entering or leaving the city.

