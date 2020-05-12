Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 82,000 in past day

GENEVA, May 12. /TASS/. More than 82,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on May 12, with the overall number of such cases nearing 4.09 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Saturday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on May 12, as many as 4,088,848 novel coronavirus cases and 283,153 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 82,591 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 4,261.

Europe accounts for the majority of confirmed cases and fatalities - 1,755,790 and 157,880 respectively. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 24,184 and the number of deaths - by 1,277.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in South and North America reached 1,743,717 and the number of deaths stands at 104,549. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 41,266 and the number of deaths - by 2,675.

The East Mediterranean region has 274,027 cases and 9,138 fatalities as of May 12. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 8,063 and the number of deaths - by 125.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (1,298,287), Russia (232,243), Spain (227,436), the United Kingdom (223,064), Italy (219,814), Germany (170,508), Brazil (162,699), Turkey (139,771), France (137,491), and Iran (109,286).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.