Russian expert says hopes Russia will avoid surge in coronavirus incidence rates

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Strict obedience by the anti-coronavirus measures will help avoid a surge in the morbidity rate, Yevgeny Timakov, chief physician of the Medicine Leader medical center and specialist in pediatrics, infectious diseases and vaccines, said on Tuesday.

"Luckily, we have enough hospital beds so far, and I hope things will stay as they are. I don’t think we will see a dramatic peak like in other countries. We will have a flat curve, gradually ascending, stabilizing and then gradually descending. We will have our own, specific scenario [of the epidemic development] is people are cautious," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

He said that the government’s timely measures, for instance the closure of borders with China, had helped to win time to get prepared for the pandemic. "We have an old-school public health system and epidemiological services. The government, the health ministry ring-fenced risk groups, i.e. those groups that may demonstrate high mortality rates, off the contact with the coronavirus infection. This time was used to prepare hospitals, clinics, beds, to train medics to treat coronavirus patients," he noted.

However, he stressed, much now depends on people, in particular, on how properly they observe lockdown measures.

To date, a total of 232,243 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 43,512 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,116 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.