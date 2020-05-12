53 more coronavirus-positive patients die in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Fifty-three more coronavirus-positive patients have died in Moscow over the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

The overall number of coronavirus-associated deaths in Moscow has reached 1,232.

"Fifty-three coronavirus-positive patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," the center said.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 4,269,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 287,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, a total of 232,243 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 43,512 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates more than 2,100 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.