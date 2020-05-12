Thousands of students resume classes on Hainan

HAIKOU, May 12. /TASS/. More than 11,700 students in China's Hainan province resumed classes at universities and colleges on May 9 following a several months break due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, www.hinews.cn/ reported on Tuesday.

Before entering an educational institution, all students are expected to undergo a tough sanitary control procedure. For example, at the Hainan University, students measure body temperature, they are offered sanitizers, and also register personal data and need to check the "health code".

"The employees of our university measure the body temperature of each student, check the "health code", body temperature records for 18 days and signatures on letters of commitment at the entrance," the nespaper quotes Qiongtai Wang Hua, vice-rector at Haikou-based Pedagogical University.

In the next 10 days, the news outlet writes, the authorities expect that about 230,000 Hainan students will be able to resume classes in the province's educational institutions. Local authorities set up about ten inspection and observing teams to coordinate efforts to combat the spread of the infection and ensure sanitary control measures at provincial universities and colleges.

In some Hainan universities, the newspaper writes, only graduate students were allowed to resume classes. For everyone else, online courses continue.

An outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus was first recorded in December 2019 in Central China. It spread to most countries and was recognized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11. Hainan registered 168 coronavirus cases during the epidemic.