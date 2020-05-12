St. Petersburg reports over 8,000 cases of COVID-19

ST. PETERSBURG, May 12. /TASS/. The total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in St. Petersburg has surpassed 8,000, with 339 cases reported in the past 24 hours, the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center informed on Tuesday.

According to the recent data, as of May 12, a total of 8,050 individuals have contracted the disease in St. Petersburg. A day earlier, 7,711 cases were recorded. Besides, 103 people have recovered in St. Petersburg in the past 24 hours, with the total number of recoveries reaching 1,784. Since the onset of the pandemic, 58 people died in St. Petersburg, with two fatalities in the past 24 hours.

Starting May 12, St. Petersburg residents must wear masks and protective gloves in public places and transport. A self-isolation regime has been introduced for residents over 65. Museums, theaters, exhibitions, cinemas, zoos, restaurants, swimming pools, gyms and other leisure facilities have been closed, along with parks and playgrounds.