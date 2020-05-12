Russian region to set up medal for fighting COVID-19

ULAN-UDE, May 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Buryatia Region will set up a medal for fighting the coronavirus infection, the governor Alexey Tsydenov issued a relevant order, the regional government’s website announced Tuesday.

"The head of Buryatia ordered to set up a medal for fighting the coronavirus infection; it will be equal to the state awards and it will be awarded to medical personnel working in the infection hotbeds and COVID-19 hospitals," the message says.

The governor noted that the medics struggle with colossal load while working in the high risk areas.

"Therefore, it is necessary that those engaged in fighting the epidemic feel our gratitude," Tsydenov said.

The name of the medal and its design will be decided upon by the people of Buryatia via an online vote. The developers of the best designs will be awarded with monetary prizes.

All parts of the healthcare system are involved in fighting the coronavirus in the region. Major medical organizations in Ulan-Ude were repurposed to fight the COVID-19. Inter-district hospitals for coronavirus patients were set up in six districts of Buryatia and the city of Severobaikalsk.