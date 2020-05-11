Moscow extends previously issued digital passes until May 31

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. All digital passes, issued earlier by Moscow authorities for working trips, which were previously in effect through May 11, have been automatically extended until May 31, Moscow’s IT department told TASS.

"All working digital passes, issued before May 11, have been automatically extended until May 31. We recommend citizens to check the validity of their pass on nedoma.mos.ru website, and make sure a correct car plate or transport card is bound to the pass," the press service said.

Since May 12, digital passes in Moscow will be issued either via the website, or a governmental hotline (+7-495-777-77-77). Obtaining the pass via SMS will no longer be available.

The pass regime for public transport in Moscow has come in effect since April 15. Since April 22, public transport rides are only allowed via "Troika" and "Strelka" cards, a month ticket or a Moscow resident’s social card. Car transport is checked by road cameras automatically.