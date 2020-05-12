Proportion of deaths in coronavirus patients in world up by 3.5 times - Golikova

MOSCOW, May 12. / TASS /. The proportion of deaths in the world among patients with coronavirus increased by 3.5 times, and as of May 10, it amounted to 6.8%, said Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova on Monday.

"The proportion of deaths by the end of April increased almost 3.5 times and amounted to 6.8% as of May 10, 2020," she said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the Russian Federation.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 4 mln people have been infected with coronavirus in the world, about 280,000 have died. In Russia, according to the data of the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, 221,344 cases of infection were registered, 39,801 people recovered, while have 2,009 died.