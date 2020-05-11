Another 55 people with coronavirus die in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 11. / TASS /. Another 55 patients with coronavirus and concomitant diseases died in Moscow in last 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

In total, 1,179 people died in the capital, who were infected with the new coronavirus infection.

"In Moscow, 55 patients died who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for coronavirus infection," the center said.

The operational headquarters also reminded that as soon as symptoms of acute respiratory viral infections occur, one should stay at home, call a doctor at home and not self-medicate.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 4 mln people have been infected with coronavirus in the world, about 280,000 have died. In Russia, according to the data of the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, 221,344 cases of infection were registered, 39,801 people recovered, 2,009 died.