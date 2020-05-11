Putin asks older people to tolerate self-isolation little longer

NOVO-OGAREVO, May 11. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday urged older citizens to hang on a little bit longer and maintain the regime of self-isolation and other restrictive measures, since this is a matter of life and death, said he on Monday at a meeting on measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

"I am turning now to older people: my dears, I understand how difficult it is for you to constantly be at home, often separated from your children and grandchildren," President Putin said. But now "you still have to be patient," the president added, emphasizing that "this is a matter of life and death".

"The restrictions are still maintained, because we are worried about you and are doing everything possible to protect you from the threat of the virus," he said.

President Putin also urged meeting attendees to pay particular attention to the work of boarding schools and nursing homes. "People who live here need special care and care, and due to their age, the presence of many of them with chronic diseases, they are now doubly vulnerable," the president said.