Number of coronavirus deaths in UK reaches 32,000

LONDON, May 11. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom reached 223,000, and the number of deaths exceeded 32,000. According to a report published on Monday by the Department of Health, 210 deaths were detected over the past day.

According to the report, 1,400,107 people were tested and 223,060 results were positive. As of May 10, 32,065 people died in the United Kingdom out of those with positive result.

The daily increase in the number of deaths was the lowest since March 26. On Sunday, the department reported 269 new deaths, and the day before that - about 346. The number of new cases and the number of patients in hospitals are also gradually declining. Over the past day, 3,877 cases were identified.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the level of threat posed by the coronavirus had declined in the country. This gives the government the opportunity to gradually lift the quarantine introduced in the country on March 23.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.