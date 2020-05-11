Growth rate of coronavirus cases in Russia decreases almost 5-fold

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Growth rate in the number of coronavirus cases in Russia has decreased almost 5-fold, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday.

"There is a decline trend in growth rates in Russia, a 4.9-fold decline over the past period. And as of May 11, 2020, the growth rate was 5.6%. On the one hand, of course, we are pleased with these numbers, on the other hand, we cannot but worry that absolute growth in a number of regions of the country is still high," Golikova said.

Earlier Vladimir Putin said that Heads of Russian regions will decide on lifting, maintaining or even tightening restrictive measures due to the situation with coronavirus.

He noted that the situation in various regions of the country is different and that is why earlier the Russian subjects were given the opportunity to "make flexible decisions comparable with the risk level." "Today’s decree confirms these powers,"the president said.

