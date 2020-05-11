Mass events in Russia will not resume yet - Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 11. /TASS/. The ban on holding mass events in Russia due to the coronavirus pandemic will continue, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Monday.

"Of course, across the country, any mass events are ruled out," he said.

Putin emphasized that everyone needs to strictly observe sanitary rules - this applies to the work of enterprises, shops, transport, and the service sector. "The increased safety regime should be maintained for people over 65, as well as for those who suffer from chronic diseases," the president added.

Putin added that lifting restrictive measures amid the coronavirus pandemic cannot be instantaneous, it should be carried out carefully, step by step. He noted that the measures taken earlier allow to move on to the next stage of the fight against the pandemic - to "begin a phased exit from restriction regime." "This period has a fundamental peculiarity - first of all, such exit cannot be simultaneous, it is necessary to do it carefully, step by step," Putin said.

Non-working days in Russia will end on May 12, but it will take significant time to end restrictions in the regions, the president announced.

"Starting from tomorrow, on May 12, a single period of non-working days for the entire country and all economic sectors will end," Putin said, noting that the fight against the pandemic would continue. "This threat remains even in the areas where the situation is relatively favorable and the cases of new infections are single. But we cannot allow a breakdown, a rollback, a new wave of the epidemic and the growth of serious complications," Putin said.