Russian citizens need direct assistance - Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called for direct assistance to Russian citizens affected by restrictive measures amid the fight against coronavirus.

"Now that we are just starting to lift restrictions, when people and businesses have accumulated a lot of problems, additional actions are needed, direct assistance to citizens," he said on Monday.

Putin noted that a long and complex process of lifting restrictions is ahead. According to him, lifting restrictive measures amid the coronavirus pandemic cannot be instantaneous, it should be carried out carefully, step by step.

He noted that the measures taken earlier allow to move on to the next stage of the fight against the pandemic - to "begin a phased exit from restriction regime." "This period has a fundamental peculiarity - first of all, such exit cannot be simultaneous, it is necessary to do it carefully, step by step," Putin said.

According to him, lifting or softening the restrictions "must take place under strict observance of all conditions and sanitary requirements that guarantee safety of people.".