Putin urges Russians to step up personal coronavirus prevention

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Russians to step up personal coronavirus prevention measures, he said on Monday.

"Dear friends, be extremely careful, please keep and even strengthen your attention on personal measures to prevent infection," he said.

Putin said he hopes that people would be understanding towards measures taken in this area. "I’m sure you know the situation in your region well and you will understand such decisions [on maintaining restrictions]," he said.

The president noted that the governors should, wherever possible, "provide people with the opportunity not only to leave their homes, go for walks with their children, or engage in individual sports." According to Putin, however, this must be done in such a way as to minimize the threat of the spread of the virus.