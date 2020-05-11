Russia’s anti-coronavirus measures saved thousands of lives - Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 11. /TASS/. Russia’s measures to combat coronavirus have allowed to save thousands of lives, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a meeting to discuss the situation with the coronavirus spread.

"Thanks to the measures carried out earlier many thousands of lives have been saved and certainly, doctors and nurses had a decisive role here," Putin said.

All Russians are grateful to doctors for their self-sacrificing work, he stressed, ordering the authorities and heads of oversight agencies to help provide doctors with everything they need as well as to facilitate their work.

Putin noted that "doctors now know much more about the disease than at the beginning of the epidemic, and they have both their own experience and the practice of foreign colleagues, they have developed new treatment methods using effective drugs," the production of which has been stepped up in Russia. According to him, international experience has shown that the unpreparedness and overload of healthcare systems were the main causes of high mortality rate.