Communications Ministry publishes preliminary export flight schedule until May 22

MOSCOW, May 10. / TASS /. Russia's Communications Ministry published a preliminary schedule of flights to bring back Russian citizens for May 11-22, according to the Telegram channel created by the Communications Ministry for the return of Russians home.

An export flight from Denpasar to Moscow with intermediate landings in Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg is planned for May 11. On Tuesday, May 12, flights are planned from Hanoi, Seychelles and Chisinau to Moscow. On May 13, there are flights scheduled from Sijiao (PRC) to Irkutsk and from Bangkok to Moscow with an intermediate landing in St. Petersburg. On May 14, flights Goa - Rostov-on-Don - Moscow, Tenerife - Barcelona - Petersburg - Moscow, as well as a flight to the capital of the Russian Federation from New York should take place. On May 15, an export flight is planned from Antalya to Moscow with an intermediate landing in St. Petersburg, flights Mauritius - Johannesburg-Tanzania - Moscow, Phuket - Vladivostok (with an intermediate landing in Novosibirsk) and Goa - Krasnoyarsk - Yekaterinburg - Moscow.

Flights on the routes Vienna - Budapest - St. Petersburg - Moscow, Bishkek - Moscow, as well as flights from Yerevan to Voronezh are scheduled for May 17. On May 18, there are scheduled flights Sofia - Bucharest - Petersburg - Moscow, Baku - Moscow, Yerevan - Mineralnye Vody and Bangkok - Novosibirsk (with an intermediate landing in Vladivostok). On May 19, a plane should fly from Lisbon to Moscow with an intermediate landing in Malaga, as well as a Paris - St. Petersburg - Moscow flight. On Wednesday, May 20, a flight Malta-Larnaca-Moscow is planned, and May 21 - Dushanbe-Moscow. On May 22, scheduled flight Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) - Phnom Penh (Cambodia) - Novosibirsk - Moscow.

On March 27, due to the coronavirus pandemic Russia completely closed regular and charter international flights, only special flights to return passengers home are carried out.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 4 million people have been infected with coronavirus all over the world, over 277,000 have died. In Russia, according to the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, 209 688 cases of infection have been registered, 34 306 people have gotten better, while 1 915 died.