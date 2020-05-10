Russian people have no need of propaganda to preserve historical memory, says Putin

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. The Russian people have no need of propaganda to preserve historical memory, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program, an excerpt from which has been uploaded to the Vesti.ru website.

As an example, the president cited the Immortal Regiment march, in which people have been taking part for already several years answering the call of their hearts.

"This movement that has been taken up by millions of people across our country, the Immortal Regiment, means that the people need no propaganda whatsoever to keep the memory about their heroic forefathers, since this links us with them, and raises us in our own eyes if not to their level, then at least high enough for us to always remember the main thing," Putin stressed.

"Our heroes are always with us, in our hearts," the president said, pledging that the march that failed to take part amid the coronavirus epidemic would be held later so that the people could pay tribute to the heroes.

The Immortal Regiment movement was first launched in the city of Tyumen in West Siberia in 2007 and was initially called "Victors’ Parade." It acquired its current name in 2012 in Tomsk, and in 2013 it involved 120 cities. The movement officially became nationwide in 2015.

By now, the Immortal Regiment march has spread beyond Russia.

This year, it was decided to organize the march in the online format because of the ongoing coronavirus lockdowns. However President Vladimir Putin promised earlier that the Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square and the Immortal Regiment march would be organized later in the year when the epidemic was over.