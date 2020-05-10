Number of fatalities per 1,000 people in Russia down by 3.8% in January-March

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. The number of fatalities per 1,000 people in Russia dropped by 3.8% in January-March period of 2020 year-on-year, press service of the Health Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"According to the latest data provided by Rosstat, the number of fatalities per 1,000 people decreased by 3.8% in the Russian Federation (from 13.1% in January-March 2019 to 12.6% in January-March 2020). In absolute terms, the number of deaths went down by 12,866 people, or by 2.7% (from 472,860 in January-March 2019 to 459,994 in January-March 2020)," the statement said.

The number of fatalities dropped by 4.9%, or by 8,376 people, in January 2020 year-on-year, and by 3.6%, or by 5,317 people, respectively, in February.

"In March 2020, the number of fatalities slightly rose compared with March 2019 - by half a percent, or by 827 people," the statement said.