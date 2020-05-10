Russia’s coronavirus spreading coefficient down to low of 1.04

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus spreading coefficient has decreased by 0.02 in the past 24 hours to 1.04, the lowest level since the beginning of the outbreak, according to the data released by the anti-coronavirus crisis center on Sunday.

Moscow’s coronavirus spreading coefficient is 1.02 now, whereas on Saturday it was slightly below 1.06.

The spreading coefficient is calculated using the formula provided by the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing in its recommendations for regions on easing lockdown measures imposed due to the coronavirus spread. It should not exceed 1 for shifting to the first phase of easing restrictions in a Russian region.

The spreading coefficient shows how many people on average get the coronavirus infection from one infected prior to the latter’s isolation, the watchdog explained.