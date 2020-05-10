Over 1,000 coronavirus patients recover in Moscow in the past 24 hours

MOSCOW, May 10./TASS/. Another 1,011 coronavirus patients have recovered in Moscow in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries in the capital city to 13,790, Deputy Mayor Anastasiya Rakova told journalists on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, another 1,011 people have recovered after undergoing medical treatment," the deputy mayor said, adding that overall, 13,790 people have recovered. She reiterated that the infected people are diagnosed with the help of tests, in which nose swabs are collected, and other tests are conducted in addition on doctor’s orders. In order to confirm that the patient is no longer infected after the treatment, medics conduct special studies. All patients who must stay under supervision after being discharged, receive recommendations.

According to the latest statistics, over four million people have been infected worldwide and more than 275,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, a total of 198,676 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 31,916 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,827 fatalities nationwide, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.