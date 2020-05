MOSCOW, May 10./TASS/. No rise in domestic violence is reported across Russia, the press service of the Interior Ministry said on Sunday in reply to an inquiry from TASS.

"According to statistics data, no rise is seen in the household crimes," the press service said.

The ministry specifies that in the first quarter of this year, the figure of domestic abuse incidents has declined by 13%, while their share in all crimes committed across Russia is 1.4%.