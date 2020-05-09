Nearly 3 mln people to take part in online Immortal Regiment march

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Nearly three million people have applied for participation in the nationwide Immortal Regiment march online, Olga Baibulova, a spokesperson for the Immortal Regiment national social patriotic movement, told TASS on Saturday.

"As of 15:00 Moscow time on May 9, when we stopped to receive applications, we had 2,837,681 applications. Slightly less than three million," she said.

The Immortal Regiment movement was first launched in the city of Tyumen in West Siberia in 2007 and was initially called "Victors’ Parade." It acquired its current name in 2012 in Tomsk, and in 2013 it involved 120 cities. The movement officially became nationwide in 2015.

By now, the Immortal Regiment march has spread beyond Russia.

This year, it was decided to organize the march in the online format because of the ongoing coronavirus lockdowns.