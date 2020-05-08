Some rules of conduct to stay in Russia until coronavirus vaccine is ready

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Certain rules of safety and conduct will stay in effect in Russia until the coronavirus vaccine is developed or until the virus "goes away," Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) head Anna Popova said.

"Today, we understand that we have to move on and there is no escaping this virus. We realized this a long time ago and design our strategy and tactics accordingly. We must change our rules — together with the business — rules of our daily life for a certain period, maybe until the end of this year, if the vaccine appears, or maybe earlier, if the virus decides it is ‘tired and goes away’," Popova said. "Right now, it is unavoidable, almost every country faces this. Rules of our daily life must be changed," Popova said during the United Russia faction meeting.

Popova noted that to adapt to the life with the virus special methodological recommendations for various industries are being developed based on changes in the epidemiological situation.

To date, a total of 187,859 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 26,608 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,723 fatalities nationwide.