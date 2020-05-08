Most coronavirus cases in Moscow asymptomatic

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Most people who test positive for coronavirus in Moscow are only carriers of the virus, while the share of hospitalizations in the total number of confirmed infections in the capital has remained steady for two weeks now, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova told reporters Friday.

"We currently have around 100,000 people who tested positive for the coronavirus infections, most of them are not sick and only carry the virus. Our key task is to timely identify them and isolate, breaking the chain of transmission," she noted. "There is no need to be frightened by the fact that the number of newly confirmed infections [is rising], because the key parameters - the number of people ill with flu and pneumonia as well as the share of hospitalizations which has stabilized in the last two weeks - are not growing."

The deputy mayor added that Moscow is constantly ramping up its testing capacities, and the number of people who should be tested is increasing as well. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin earlier told reporters that the number of recoveries had overtaken hospitalizations in the 24 hours in Moscow.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,900,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 270,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,344,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 187,859 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 26,608 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,723 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.