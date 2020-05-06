Moscow’s coronavirus death toll tops 900

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Another 39 patients have died from coronavirus-related complications in Moscow, the national anti-coronavirus crisis center said Wednesday.

Overall, 905 people who tested positive for the virus died in the capital.

"In Moscow, 39 patients died with confirmed diagnosis of pneumonia and whose coronavirus test results came back positive," the center noted.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,700,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 258,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,200,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 165,929 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 21,327 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates more than 1,500 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.