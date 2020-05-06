Coronavirus found at Russia’s largest gold miner

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Coronavirus infection cases were registered at the Olimpiadinsky Concentration Plant in Siberia, Polyus gold mining company told TASS.

The Olimpiadinsky Concentration Plant is the largest Russian gold miner, with ore mining implemented on three open pits and ore processing at four gold extraction plants.

"Coronavirus infection cases were found on the site of the Olimpiadinsky Concentration Plant," a company’s spokesperson said. "According to May 6 data, there are 3 confirmed COVID-19 tests," he noted.

The company continues comprehensive testing, the spokesperson added.