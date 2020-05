MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Men find it more difficult to cope with the novel coronavirus than women, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said.

"We can see that patients over 60 years of age, patients with arterial hypertension, diabetes and obesity have a severe form of the disease more often. We see that men find it more difficult to cope with the disease than women," he said at a meeting on supporting the country’s economy and social sphere chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.