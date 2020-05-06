Russia furnishes over 120,000 beds nationwide to treat COVID-19 patients

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. More than 120,000 beds have been furnished in Russia to treat coronavirus patients, some 10% of all hospital beds in the country, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told an online meeting of the State Duma’s Healthcare Committee.

"Today there are some 126,000 beds in the country to provide medical assistance to patients with the coronavirus infection. <...> In terms of all beds, which are included in state statistics, this is 10% of the total number of beds in Russia," Murashko said.

The health minister stressed that 95,000 beds were provided by April 28 as planned and the rest are reserve beds.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,700,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 258,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,200,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 165,929 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 21,327 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,537 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.