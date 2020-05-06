Another 588 COVID-19 patients recover in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. A total of 8,458 coronavirus patients have recovered in Moscow, another 588 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours after undergoing treatment, Deputy Mayor for Social Development Issues Anastasia Rakova said on Wednesday.

According to Rakova, doctors prescribe treatment depending on the symptoms and severity of the disease. She cautioned against self-treatment.

To date, a total of 155,370 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,451 fatalities recorded nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.