UAE ready to assist Russia in combating coronavirus, Chechnya’s head says

TASS, May 6. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is ready to assist Russia in combating the coronavirus, Chechnya’s head Ramzan Kadyrov said following a telephone conversation with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"The honorable sheikh said they were aware of the difficulties Russia was facing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He offered assistance and asked what our country and the Chechen Republic in particular needed," Kadyrov wrote on Instagram.

According to him, the crown prince also commended the measures that the Chechen authorities had taken to prevent the infection from spreading. "He was hopeful that the health situation in the country would improve soon," Kadyrov added.