Russia supplied nationally produced coronavirus tests to Guinea - watchdog

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia has sent a shipment of Russian coronavirus test kits to perform 7,000 tests to Guinea, the Russian consumer watchdog’s website reports.

"Russian test kits and reagents to carry out 7,000 tests have already been shipped to Guinea. Additionally, 10,000 more tests will be sent," the statement says. Both Russian and Guinean specialists conduct tests in the country.

It is clarified that two mobile laboratories, 10,000 tests as well as tens of thousands of expendable materials for the laboratories which will make it possible to perform not only coronavirus tests but also tests for other infections including Ebola will be shipped to the Democratic Republic of Congo as assistance for African countries.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,500,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 250,000 deaths have been reported.