China identifies one new coronavirus case, no new deaths

BEIJING, May 5. /TASS/. Chinese authorities have only registered one new coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, while no one died from the virus and 87 patients recovered, the national health committee said Tuesday.

The new infection is reported from Shanghai, the infected arrived in China from abroad. The total number of foreign arrivals with coronavirus now stands at 1,676, while 325 of them are still receiving treatment (five patients are said to be in critical condition). Moreover, 1,351 patients recovered and were discharged. No such patient died in China.

The committee statement shows that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China reached 82,881 as of May 5, 77,853 recovered and 4,633 died. Meanwhile, 395 people are hospitalized, 29 of them are in critical condition.

Since the beginning of this month, Chinese authorities started publishing a separate statistic list for asymptomatic patients. If a person tests positive for the virus but does not show any symptoms and yet still starts experiencing some symptoms (cough, fever and others), he is included in the official infection statistics. In the past 24 hours, 15 people tested positive for the virus but are not having any symptoms. Currently, 947 such patients are placed under medical observation, 94 of them arrived from overseas. At the same time, the authorities are not sharing the data on asymptomatic cases registered since the beginning of the pandemic.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,500,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 250,000 deaths have been reported.