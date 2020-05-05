Russian embassy in US gets in touch with 8 more Russian schoolchildren

WASHINGTON, May 5. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Washington has lately got in touch with eight more Russian schoolchildren, their return home aboard the next flight from the US east coast, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said Monday.

"As for the Russian schoolchildren studying here through some educational programs, in the last few days the embassy got in touch with eight of them (the rest we evacuated earlier)," the embassy press service quoted Antonov’s answers to media questions. "It was too far and uncomfortable for them to travel to Los Angeles. We will work on their return on the next flight from the east coast. Our employees are maintaining constant contact with their parents," he added.

On Monday, around 400 people left the US from Los Angeles for Moscow aboard a special Aeroflot flight. Antonov said April 3 that more than 2,000 Russians in the US told diplomats they would like to return to Russia.

Earlier, spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry Maria Zakharova noted that the diplomatic agency will draw conclusions from the inadequate help of the US authorities in looking for the Russian schoolchildren. She emphasized that previously high school teenagers travelled from Russia to the US through various educational and introductory programs, while now they cannot return home due to the pandemic. However, American officials are distancing themselves from resolving this problem, turning a blind eye to the appeals of the Russian embassy, Zakharova lamented. According to her, around 80 Russian schoolchildren have been staying in the US since autumn.