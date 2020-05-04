Coronavirus victims in Spain reach 164 people over day

MADRID, May 4. /TASS/. At least 164 people died over the day in Spain due to a new type of coronavirus, the Ministry of Health reported on Monday.

On May 3, 164 deaths were also recorded, which became the lowest rate in the past 1.5 months. An anti-record for mortality was set in the country on April 1 - then 950 patients died in a day. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the spread of infection in the country has reached 25,428. The number of infected has increased over the past 24 hours by 356 - this is the minimum figure in recent weeks. The total number of cases detected by tests reached 218,011, while 121,343 patients recovered, this indicator increased by 2,441 per day.

The first coronavirus case in Spain was detected on January 31, the number of infected people began to rise sharply after the outbreak in Italy. Since mid-March, the country has been on high alert - this measure allowed the authorities to restrict movement of residents throughout the country, except in cases of emergency. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that from April 27, the regime will be eased for children under the age of 12 so that they can go out.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.