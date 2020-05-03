Russia opened access to COVID-19 educational resources for other countries

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russian educational resources on retraining of healthcare specialists to fight the novel coronavirus have become accessible for other countries at their request, Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Sunday in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"Colleagues from other countries, particularly those in command of Russian, approached us for opening of access to such educational materials. We opened them for our colleagues and they can now make themselves familiar with the same from our website," Murashko said.