CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Russia opened access to COVID-19 educational resources for other countries

This is about resources on retraining of healthcare specialists to fight the novel coronavirus

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russian educational resources on retraining of healthcare specialists to fight the novel coronavirus have become accessible for other countries at their request, Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Sunday in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"Colleagues from other countries, particularly those in command of Russian, approached us for opening of access to such educational materials. We opened them for our colleagues and they can now make themselves familiar with the same from our website," Murashko said.

35 more coronavirus patients died in Moscow in past day
The overall number of coronavirus-associated deaths in the city has reached 764
Over four mln coronavirus tests conducted in Russia, watchdog says
In a statement of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reads that 174,000 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours
Trump glad to see North Korean leader is ‘well’ after health rumors
The weeks of his public absence fueled speculation that he was gravely ill
Russia’s First Deputy PM Belousov appointed acting PM
Earlier, Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin revealed that his coronavirus tests came back positive
Ambassador says coronavirus imported to China, points to genetic sequence as proof
On Wednesday, Fox News reported, citing its sources, that the virus had allegedly spread from a Wuhan laboratory
Russian envoy blasts US for claiming to be part of Iran nuclear deal
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said earlier that Washington was technically still a member of the Iran nuclear deal despite US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from it in 2018
Russian minister of construction and his deputy contract coronavirus infection
Deputy Minister Nikita Stasishin has been appointed acting minister of construction
Spain notifies Russia about detention of wanted ex-deputy PM of Russian region
Spain’s El Mundo daily said earlier that Andrei Murga, a former deputy head of government of Russia’s Stavropol Territory, had been detained in Spain’s Alicante under Russia’s warrant
Italy’s NATO, EU allies unable to help it combat Covid epidemic - Russian defense ministry
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin recalled that after Russia had sent its military specialists to help Italy a number of countries "resorted to unfair methods, such as political blackmailing and accusing of espionage"
Chinese Foreign Ministry points to risks posed by US labs in former Soviet Union
The diplomat said Washington must pay special attention to issues that have a direct bearing on the health and well-being of the people in the countries where the US laboratories are located
Possible Nord Stream 2 Pipelayer Enters Danish Waters
The Academic Cherskiy pipe-laying vessel is approaching Bornholm Island in Denmark's exclusive economic zone
Russian T-14 Armata tanks tested in Syria
Serial supplies of Russia’s new T-14 tanks on the Armata platform to Russian troops will begin in 2021
Czech Republic looking at opening borders with four neighboring countries from July
From April 24, Czech nationals are allowed to visit foreign countries but are obliged to observe a two-week quarantine upon return
Russia’s FSB thwarts smuggling of $2,715,000 worth of precious metals to Germany
Behind the criminal activity was a gang of Russian and Lithuanian nationals, according to the law enforcers
Kazakhstan attaches major significance to strategic partnership with Russia - president
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also recalled that his country is a member of a number of authoritative Eurasian structures, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia
Assembly of first Angara-A5M carrier rocket for manned launches to begin in 2023
The manned Angara will receive a modernized engine with increased thrust, which will provide additional reliability of the carrier and the safety of the crew
US builds nuclear shield to deliver surprise nuclear strike on Russia — General Staff
The general warned Washington seeks to gain the potential to deliver such a strike without a response against any undesirable country
Kiev continues to shield those responsible for Odessa tragedy - Russian lawmaker
Chairman of the Russian State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky noted that "just like its overseas sponsors, Kiev seeks to shift responsibility to others and justify its crime of omission"
Russian, Turkish military conduct joint patrol mission in Syria’s al-Hasakah governorate
Apart from that, the Russian military police conducted patrol missions along three routes in the Aleppo governorate
Action plan for economic recovery to address new reality, says Putin
This week in photos: Lukashenko and his dog, VP pops out with no mask, and rooftop tennis
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by nearly 92,000 in past day
The World Health Organization said that it is by some 8,000 cases more than on the previous day
Kim Jong-un appearing at fertilizer plant opening ceremony - news agency
This has become the first public appearance of Kim Jong-un since April 11, when he chaired the meeting on domestic policy issues
Second wave of coronavirus in Russia may begin in fall - Consumer Rights Watchdog
It was also noted that a coronavirus test in the absence of symptoms should be done only in case of contact with the infected or with the likelihood of contact
Russian PM continues to receive treatment for coronavirus, spokesman says
Boris Belyakov said that Mikhail Mishustin "is doing paperwork and maintains contact with his colleagues on the phone"
Ukraine’s ambassador to Berlin refuses to mark WWII end anniversary with Russian envoy
Andrei Melnik said that he "could not see himself laying wreaths with a Russian diplomat even in a nightmare"
Everyone has to live with coronavirus precautions for now - Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that it is impossible to remove precautions overnight
Trump says Washington may introduce new tariffs on Beijing for COVID-19 spread
It could be a way to punish China for the novel coronavirus spread
International air traffic may recover in midsummer - Aeroflot
Оfficial spokesperson of the Russian flag carrier Yulia Spivakova noted that it is difficult to indicate the exact timing of flights so far
Putin to lay flowers to Eternal Flame in Moscow and address nation on May 9
Earlier large-scale public events, including the Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square, to mark the 75th anniversary of the of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War have been postponed amid the coronavirus epidemic
37 more coronavirus-positive patients die in Moscow
The overall number of coronavirus-associated deaths in Moscow stands at 695
Russians to watch live air show of aerobatic groups near Moscow on Victory Day
The military parade on Moscow’s Red Square will be held when the threat of the coronavirus spread is over
Russian PM Mishustin says tested positive for coronavirus
President Putin signed executive order to appoint First Deputy Prime Minister Belousov as acting PM while Mishustin recovers from coronavirus
Press review: Putin extends quarantine and Haftar declares himself ruler of Libya
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 29
Nord Stream 2 operator disagrees with German regulator's preliminary decision on waiver
The parties are expected to clarify their positions by May 8, and after that, the regulator will announce its final decision
Development and production of anti-coronavirus vaccine may be launched in Moscow
According to Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, production of the anti-coronavirus vaccine is "a matter of science"
OPEC calls for full implementation of OPEC+ deal
The purpose of the agreement is to eliminate the demand and offer imbalance worldwide
Russian army to receive more than 30 new Tornado family MLRS in 2020
This system comprises an upgraded combat vehicle equipped with an automated fire control system, new rockets and corrected rockets with the separated high explosive element
Security Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina did not authorize entry of Russian specialists
The team of NBC specialists of the Russian Defense Ministry worked in Bosnia and Herzegovina from April 9 to 23
450,000 protective gear for medics made by Rostec
The corporation plans to manufacture 150,000 such gear a day in May
Over 2,900 coronavirus cases confirmed among Russian servicemen, cadets
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 160 patients have already recovered
Russia authorized face masks exports within EAEU only - Ministry of Industry
The government decree was posted earlier on Sunday, which canceled the introduced temporary ban on exports of certain personal protective equipment
Press review: Will the WHO evaluate its COVID-19 blunders and China lashes out at US
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, April 30
Academician Chersky pipelay vessel berthed in Kaliningrad
The vessel departed from the port of Nakhodka in the Far East in February 2020
Russia moves up to seventh place among countries with highest number of COVID-19 cases
The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 9,623 to 124,054
LNA forming Supreme National Council to control Libya - source
It is anticipated that members of the military and representatives of tribes will be in the former authority to be headed by Haftar
Two men injured after gas bottle explosion at Russia’s largest floating factory
One of them is in serious condition,
Gas supply to Power of Siberia pipeline on track - Gazprom
Operating units of Gazprom Dobycha Noyabrsk are implementing gas production, treatment and delivery to the Power of Siberia gas pipeline in planned scope
WHO would like to receive invitation from China to investigate the origin of coronavirus
WHO representative in China Dr. Gauden Galea noted that, taking into account all the available data, the organization is convinced that the virus is of animal origin, and was not created by humans
Actual number of Moscow’s coronavirus cases amounts to two percent of population - mayor
Sergei Sobyanin said that It is the lowest level among major global cities hit by the pandemic
Putin's health is ensured at highest level - Peskov
Earlier that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin informed that he received a positive test for the coronavirus
