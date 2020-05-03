{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Number of COVID-2019 cases across world up by more than 82,000 in past day - WHO

It is by some 8,000 cases less than on the previous day

GENEVA, May 3. /TASS/. More than 82,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on May 3, or by some 8,000 cases less than on the previous day, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on May 3, as many as 3,349,786 novel coronavirus cases and 238,628 coronavirus-associated fatalities were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 82,763 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 8,657.

Europe accounts for the majority of confirmed infection cases and fatalities - 1,518,895 and 142,667 respectively. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 27,032 and the number of deaths - by 2,081.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in South and North America reached 1,384,641 and the number of deaths stands at 78,409. In the past 24 hours, the region outpaced Europe in the number of infection cases growing by 44,050 and the number of fatalities - by 6,213. The East Mediterranean region ranks third with 200,609 identified cases and 7,871 fatalities registered as of May 3. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 5,618 and the number of deaths - by 130.

According to WHO data, the biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (1,093,880), Spain (216,582), Italy (209,328), the United Kingdom (182,264), Germany (162,496), Russia (134,687), France (129,458), Turkey (124,375), Iran (96,448), and Brazil (91,589).

The WHO statistical data comprises only officially confirmed sickness and fatality information furnished by the countries.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Russia can create ‘immunity passport’ - Healthcare Minister
"Creation of such passport will not require much efforts and time," Mikhail Murashko said
Read more
Putin to lay flowers to Eternal Flame in Moscow and address nation on May 9
Earlier large-scale public events, including the Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square, to mark the 75th anniversary of the of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War have been postponed amid the coronavirus epidemic
Read more
Over four mln coronavirus tests conducted in Russia, watchdog says
In a statement of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reads that 174,000 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours
Read more
Experts: Russian economy may require support worth 5 trillion rubles ($67.3 bln)
The first two packages have been approved and are being implemented, while the government is discussing the third and fourth packages
Read more
OPEC calls for full implementation of OPEC+ deal
The purpose of the agreement is to eliminate the demand and offer imbalance worldwide
Read more
Action plan for economic recovery to address new reality, says Putin
Read more
Russia’s First Deputy PM Belousov appointed acting PM
Earlier, Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin revealed that his coronavirus tests came back positive
Read more
Ambassador says coronavirus imported to China, points to genetic sequence as proof
On Wednesday, Fox News reported, citing its sources, that the virus had allegedly spread from a Wuhan laboratory
Read more
Only one out of Normandy Four Paris summit’s decisions implemented so far — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister said that he means the exchange of people in custody
Read more
Chinese Foreign Ministry points to risks posed by US labs in former Soviet Union
The diplomat said Washington must pay special attention to issues that have a direct bearing on the health and well-being of the people in the countries where the US laboratories are located
Read more
Israeli military helicopters deliver air strikes on southern Syria
The Syrian state-run agency did not report any casualties after the air strikes stating only that "the damages were restricted to materials"
Read more
Actual number of Moscow’s coronavirus cases amounts to two percent of population - mayor
Sergei Sobyanin said that It is the lowest level among major global cities hit by the pandemic
Read more
Development and production of anti-coronavirus vaccine may be launched in Moscow
According to Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, production of the anti-coronavirus vaccine is "a matter of science"
Read more
Gas supply to Power of Siberia pipeline on track - Gazprom
Operating units of Gazprom Dobycha Noyabrsk are implementing gas production, treatment and delivery to the Power of Siberia gas pipeline in planned scope
Read more
This week in photos: Lukashenko and his dog, VP pops out with no mask, and rooftop tennis
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Read more
Russia moves up to seventh place among countries with highest number of COVID-19 cases
The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 9,623 to 124,054
Read more
Changes in coronavirus trajectory in Russia inspire hope - chief sanitary doctor
Anna Popova noted that the situation with the spread of coronavirus will depend on how much Russians comply with restrictive measures and requirements
Read more
Donald Trump says he ‘understands’ situation with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
The North Korean leader has not been seen in public since April 11, when he chaired a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea
Read more
US builds nuclear shield to deliver surprise nuclear strike on Russia — General Staff
The general warned Washington seeks to gain the potential to deliver such a strike without a response against any undesirable country
Read more
Security Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina did not authorize entry of Russian specialists
The team of NBC specialists of the Russian Defense Ministry worked in Bosnia and Herzegovina from April 9 to 23
Read more
Possible Nord Stream 2 Pipelayer Enters Danish Waters
The Academic Cherskiy pipe-laying vessel is approaching Bornholm Island in Denmark's exclusive economic zone
Read more
Press review: Putin extends quarantine and Haftar declares himself ruler of Libya
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 29
Read more
Ukraine’s ambassador to Berlin refuses to mark WWII end anniversary with Russian envoy
Andrei Melnik said that he "could not see himself laying wreaths with a Russian diplomat even in a nightmare"
Read more
Russian minister of construction and his deputy contract coronavirus infection
Deputy Minister Nikita Stasishin has been appointed acting minister of construction
Read more
WHO would like to receive invitation from China to investigate the origin of coronavirus
WHO representative in China Dr. Gauden Galea noted that, taking into account all the available data, the organization is convinced that the virus is of animal origin, and was not created by humans
Read more
LNA forming Supreme National Council to control Libya - source
It is anticipated that members of the military and representatives of tribes will be in the former authority to be headed by Haftar
Read more
Over 2,900 coronavirus cases confirmed among Russian servicemen, cadets
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 160 patients have already recovered
Read more
Italy’s NATO, EU allies unable to help it combat Covid epidemic - Russian defense ministry
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin recalled that after Russia had sent its military specialists to help Italy a number of countries "resorted to unfair methods, such as political blackmailing and accusing of espionage"
Read more
Putin's health is ensured at highest level - Peskov
Earlier that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin informed that he received a positive test for the coronavirus
Read more
Second wave of coronavirus in Russia may begin in fall - Consumer Rights Watchdog
It was also noted that a coronavirus test in the absence of symptoms should be done only in case of contact with the infected or with the likelihood of contact
Read more
US involvement in Normandy Four format ‘off the table’ — Kremlin
Before holding a summit of the Normandy Quartet proper preparations must be made for the parties concerned to communicate at the highest level, the presidential spokesman told the media
Read more
Assembly of first Angara-A5M carrier rocket for manned launches to begin in 2023
The manned Angara will receive a modernized engine with increased thrust, which will provide additional reliability of the carrier and the safety of the crew
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus cases exceed 114,000
It was noted that 44.5% of the newly found cases were asymptomatic
Read more
Czech Republic looking at opening borders with four neighboring countries from July
From April 24, Czech nationals are allowed to visit foreign countries but are obliged to observe a two-week quarantine upon return
Read more
Kim Jong-un appearing at fertilizer plant opening ceremony - news agency
This has become the first public appearance of Kim Jong-un since April 11, when he chaired the meeting on domestic policy issues
Read more
Germany to share archive information about Soviet POWs at TASS on May 6
The total archive contains information about the plight of 500,000 Soviet citizens
Read more
WHO envoy says COVID-19 drugs tested now prove ineffective
In some cases these drugs help, according to Melita Vujnovic
Read more
Russia concerned over tensions on Turkish-Syrian border
On April 28, a blast took place in Syria’s Afrin to the northeast of the Aleppo province, killing 40 people, including 11 children, and injuring 47
Read more
Nord Stream 2 operator disagrees with German regulator's preliminary decision on waiver
The parties are expected to clarify their positions by May 8, and after that, the regulator will announce its final decision
Read more
Spain notifies Russia about detention of wanted ex-deputy PM of Russian region
Spain’s El Mundo daily said earlier that Andrei Murga, a former deputy head of government of Russia’s Stavropol Territory, had been detained in Spain’s Alicante under Russia’s warrant
Read more
Russian envoy blasts US for claiming to be part of Iran nuclear deal
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said earlier that Washington was technically still a member of the Iran nuclear deal despite US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from it in 2018
Read more
Two men injured after gas bottle explosion at Russia’s largest floating factory
One of them is in serious condition,
Read more
China will hardly fulfill terms of trade deal with US due to pandemic, says expert
The State Council of the People’s Republic of China announced the lifting of part of trade restrictions on a wide list of US products in the first quarter of this year
Read more
Press review: Will the WHO evaluate its COVID-19 blunders and China lashes out at US
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, April 30
Read more
Russian PM Mishustin says tested positive for coronavirus
President Putin signed executive order to appoint First Deputy Prime Minister Belousov as acting PM while Mishustin recovers from coronavirus
Read more
Russia’s FSB thwarts smuggling of $2,715,000 worth of precious metals to Germany
Behind the criminal activity was a gang of Russian and Lithuanian nationals, according to the law enforcers
Read more
Kazakhstan attaches major significance to strategic partnership with Russia - president
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also recalled that his country is a member of a number of authoritative Eurasian structures, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia
Read more
Russians to watch live air show of aerobatic groups near Moscow on Victory Day
The military parade on Moscow’s Red Square will be held when the threat of the coronavirus spread is over
Read more
Trump says Washington may introduce new tariffs on Beijing for COVID-19 spread
It could be a way to punish China for the novel coronavirus spread
Read more
US deployment of low-yield nuclear warheads dangerous, causes destabilization — diplomat
Zakharova stressed that any attack with the use of US submarine-launched ballistic missiles will be viewed by Russia as an attack with the use of nuclear weapons and, therefore, a basis for a retaliatory strike
Read more
Russian T-14 Armata tanks tested in Syria
Serial supplies of Russia’s new T-14 tanks on the Armata platform to Russian troops will begin in 2021
Read more