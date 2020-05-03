Number of COVID-2019 cases across world up by more than 82,000 in past day - WHO

GENEVA, May 3. /TASS/. More than 82,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on May 3, or by some 8,000 cases less than on the previous day, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on May 3, as many as 3,349,786 novel coronavirus cases and 238,628 coronavirus-associated fatalities were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 82,763 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 8,657.

Europe accounts for the majority of confirmed infection cases and fatalities - 1,518,895 and 142,667 respectively. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 27,032 and the number of deaths - by 2,081.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in South and North America reached 1,384,641 and the number of deaths stands at 78,409. In the past 24 hours, the region outpaced Europe in the number of infection cases growing by 44,050 and the number of fatalities - by 6,213. The East Mediterranean region ranks third with 200,609 identified cases and 7,871 fatalities registered as of May 3. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 5,618 and the number of deaths - by 130.

According to WHO data, the biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (1,093,880), Spain (216,582), Italy (209,328), the United Kingdom (182,264), Germany (162,496), Russia (134,687), France (129,458), Turkey (124,375), Iran (96,448), and Brazil (91,589).

The WHO statistical data comprises only officially confirmed sickness and fatality information furnished by the countries.